Cimarron Hills Fire Department responds to entrapment on Highway 24 early Thursday

CHFD responded to an accident involving a trapped party on Highway 24 at Newt Drive
Posted at 7:02 AM, Aug 24, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) responded to an accident involving a trapped party on Highway 24 at Newt Drive on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. according to the department via Twitter.

Drivers are being asked to watch for emergency responders and slowing traffic.

Few details are known at this time. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
