Church initiated counseling center opens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — It's a historic weekend for the congregation at Mountain Springs Church in Colorado Springs. The church just opened the new MSC Counseling Center.

Gaby Sanpaolo, the Executive Director and President of MSC Counseling Center, explained that the COVID pandemic highlighted the need for additional mental health services in the community.

The congregation at Mountain Springs Church raised more than $400,000 to build the facility.

The staff just started moving in this past week, and Sanpaolo said they're already getting requests for referrals.

"We really wanted to be able to help our community and help the neighborhood where our church was located," Sanpaolo said. "This counseling center is open to the entire community. It's not just for church members. It's for anybody that needs help and is wanting to receive counseling."

The MSC Counseling Center was also recently awarded a $400,00 grant from El Paso County to help pay for services for those struggling with financial difficulties.

They're located at 7345 Adventure Way, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.

