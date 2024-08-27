Church at Briargate rezone proposal concerns neighbors

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Church at Briargate applied to rezone nearly eight acres for businesses, restaurants and housing.

The city requires a community input session before the proposal moves forward. That's at the church on September 5th.

"Adding all of that commercial or multi-family activity would just be an absolute nightmare," said concerned neighbor Brian Fasteling.

Fasterling has lived near the church, off of Voyager Parkway, for nearly 15 years. His main concerns are traffic and buildings obstructing views.

"By Springcrest [Road] where the school traffic already jammed up or Otero [Avenue], where it gets squeezed down to one lane with the church has a big function and also they should restrict any facilities that get built there to one story only."

I called the Church at Briargate for an interview about its proposal to rezone. I was told the head pastor was unavailable Monday and the architect was out of town.

I emailed questions but didn't get a timely response.

Fasterling told me he doesn't want to lose his secluded and spread-out neighborhood.

"Probably the only neighborhood like this left and people are chomping at the bit to tear this place down and put up apartments and we can not allow that to start," said Fasterling.

The city's planning department and developer could make changes to the proposal after hearing from the community.

If not, the proposal heads to the planning commission, then to city council for approval.

___





____

