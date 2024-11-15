Christmas Tree permits available on Pike-San Isabel National Forests

PUEBLO — Starting November 15, some ranger districts will be selling Christmas tree permits for the upcoming holiday season.

You can find the participating ranger districts below:



Leadville, Salida, and San Carlos : Tree permits are available online and at the district office. The cost is $10 per tree permit with a limit of two permits per family. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted (cash or check only for Westcliffe and La Veta offices).

: Tree permits are available online and at the district office. The cost is $10 per tree permit with a limit of two permits per family. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted (cash or check only for Westcliffe and La Veta offices). South Park : Tree permits are available online and at the district office. The cost is $20 per tree permit with a limit of five permits per family.

: Tree permits are available online and at the district office. The cost is $20 per tree permit with a limit of five permits per family. South Platte: Tree permits are available online only ; a limited number is available. The cost is $20 per tree permit with a limit of five permits per family.

Tree permits are available ; a limited number is available. The cost is $20 per tree permit with a limit of five permits per family. Pikes Peak: Tree permit sales will begin online on November 29, and will also be available for purchase at the district office on December 2, between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per tree permit with a limit of five permits per family.

Permits can be purchased online at Recreation.gov with a $2.50 processing fee.

All fourth graders are eligible for a free permit as part of the national Every Kid Outdoors Initiative. You must have an Every Kid Outdoors voucher or pass to be eligible for the free permit. Valid vouchers or pass numbers can be redeemed after selecting the desired forest by name.

Be sure to bring a printed copy of your Christmas tree permit, a paper map, a handsaw/axe (chainsaws are prohibited), and a rope to secure your tree when visiting.

For more information, visit the Forest Service's website.

