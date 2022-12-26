Christmas is over but now what to do with the tree? Treecycle has you covered

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Now that Christmas is over you may be thinking about what to do with the tree. Treecycle has you covered, not to mention that it benefits a good cause.

The Treecycle program is a collaboration between the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports.

Through this collaborative program, El Paso County is offering an alternative that reduces tree waste, creates mulch, and supports youth development programs throughout the region.

Residents can drop their trees off at the locations listed below and all that Treecycle asks is a $5 donation per tree. Trees will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31st, 2022, and January 1st, 7th, and 8th of 2023.

Treecycle Locations:

An additional location is at Rocky Top Resources and will be available for tree drop-off during the days and times below.

December 27 to 30:



7:30 AM to 5:00 PM on Weekdays

8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturdays

January 3 to 14 and 17 to 31:

7:30 AM to 5:00 PM on Weekdays

8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturdays

Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays.

All decorations stand, and spikes must be removed from trees before drop-off. Tree debris other than from Christmas trees cannot be accepted.

Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable non-profit organization that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. 100% of donations received benefit area youth programs.

Donations are also being accepted online.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.