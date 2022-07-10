Christmas in July event brings holiday cheer to Soccerhaus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Many people in Colorado Springs escaped the heat by heading into the air-conditioned comfort of the Soccerhaus for Christmas in July on Saturday.

The community event brought dozens of local vendors to the field to sell their Christmas-themed decorations and goodies.

Attendees were also treated to a photo booth, live musical performances, and a bounce house. And no Christmas event would be complete without a visit by Santa Claus who showed up decked out in a Hawaiian shirt and shorts.

"A lot of people love Christmas and December is just not enough," said event coordinator Samantha Sargent. "Santa is here with his Hawaiian shirt, he's got his kayak, he's got multiple backgrounds the kids can just sit next to him in a camping chair, or they can sit on his lap if they're familiar with that piece, but we offered some diversity that's different from what we would do in December."

In addition to helping with some very early Christmas shopping, the event also gave families a way to sell some of their Christmas items. Sargent teamed up with the Junk Removed Now Indoor Garage Sale, a neighboring event taking place in the same venue.



