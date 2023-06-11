Chocolate Genius draws sell-out crowd to Chocoholic Frolic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A sold-out crowd filled the Ent Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs for Kid Power's 2023 Chocoholic Frolic.

Organizers created a special treat for attendees as celebrity chef Paul Joachim, The Chocolate Genius, finished a life-sized chocolate sculpture live on stage.

Chef Paul told News 5 he's passionate about supporting the mission of Kid Power.

"Kid Power is an incredible organization, the work they're doing is so important, and for me, it's just an honor to be here."

After the live performance, guests enjoyed a special gourmet chocolate tasting.

The Chocoholic Frolic is the only fundraiser of the year for Kid Power. The charity group trains children ranging in age from 3 to 18 with comprehensive safety education skills.

