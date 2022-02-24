Chiropractor in Custer County arrested for unlawful sexual contact with female patients

CUSTER COUNTY — A Custer County Chiropractor has been arrested for unlawful sexual contact.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was granted two arrest warrants for Luis Marquez on Feb. 22 and turned himself in on Feb. 23.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victims, in this case, are female patients Marquez was treating.

An investigation has been ongoing with multiple victims spanning multiple years.

The Department of Local Affairs suspended Marquez's license to practice and hearings have been scheduled to consider the permanent status of his license.

If anyone has additional information in regard to this case, please contact the Sheriff’s Office.

