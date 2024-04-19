Chipeta Elementary School hosting a chess tournament for students in District 11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Chipeta Elementary School is hosting a chess tournament on Apr. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is the newest addition to the chess series that District 11 has been putting on for their students.

The elementary schools participating in these chess tournaments believe in the power of chess to not only entertain children and give them a fun activity to participate

in, but to seek out the life lessons chess can teach someone subconsciously.

The famed game is fantastic at helping kids think at a higher level, adapt strategies, and deeply analyze a scenario.

They can also teach lessons that do not appear on the surface.

Some of these lessons can include learning to respect one's opponent, learning to respect yourself, learning to play fair, taking turns, and developing empathy for someone else's perspective.

The tournament will also feature a pizza party because these minds are going to be working overtime and they need the fuel to catch up.

The teachers hosting this tournament have been doing so for nearly 20 years, and see it as an integral game to learn and understand, they've even had several of the high school chess teams come in to mentor the elementary school students.

One thing is certainly sure, chess isn't going away anywhere in District 11!

