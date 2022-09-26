Chile Fest hosts Chihuahua parade and jalapeño eating contest

COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend featured several events at the Pueblo Chile and Frijole Festival such as a chihuahua parade and a jalapeño eating contest.

On Sunday at 11 am, over 100 dogs lined up to take part in a chihuahua parade where pups had the chance to dress up in costumes and show off to the crowds.

Several dog owners spoke to us about their pets and the time that went into their costumes. The dogs competed for awards like best costume, best macho dog, best inner chihuahua, best shaker, and sponsor's choice.

Roy the Chihuahua won the best costume award for his cowboy outfit and stroller outfitted to look like a western wagon. His owners, Wayne and Grace Eastham said building the wagon was a struggle.

"She sent me to get a stroller on eBay, and all of a sudden she made this out of it. And don't ask what's in the horse to keep it up or whatever, it's painful," said Wayne Eastham.

At the jalapeño eating contest, ten contestants lined up to see who could eat the most jalapeños in 5 minutes. Contestants had 2 minutes to eat as many jalapeños as they could, with a 1-minute optional water break and 2 more minutes of eating.

Several contestants conceded before the race was even over to get over the spiciness of the jalapeños. Famers this year told us that the jalapeños are even spicier than usual due to the amounts of rain in Colorado earlier this year.

Zevan Scott, an 18-year-old from Colorado Springs, won the judge's choice award for eating 10 jalapeños. He said it was no easy feat.

“It doesn't look like that much when you get out there sitting and looking at the bowls, and they're not too hot at the beginning but man do those things build up. And the worst part for me was the stomach, I got, like, full," said Scott.

David Pizarro from Chihuahua, Mexico won the first place prize of $200 for eating 15 jalapeños. He told the crowd his girlfriend regularly makes spicier food at home.

For more information about the Chile and Frijole Festival, you can visit their website here.

