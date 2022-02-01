Watch
Children's Hospital Colorado to host first community Mental Health Town Hall

Mayo Davison
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 23:00:43-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Children's Hospital Colorado is hosting its first community Mental Health Town Hall, open to everyone.

The virtual open forum will cover child and youth mental health and takes place on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Dr. Ron-Li Liaw, Children's Hospital Colorado's Mental Health-in-Chief, will moderate the online forum.

Dr. Liaw, a child psychiatrist with a background in trauma, will be joined by two child psychologists, a manager of clinical social work and Children's Hospital Colorado's VP of Population Health and Advocacy who will be sharing the following:

  • Coping mechanisms and tools for stressful situations
  • Tactics for building resiliency  
  • De-escalation techniques
  • How to know if your child is suffering or in crisis and how to get help
  • The difference between healthy and unhealthy social media habits
  • How to get involved in advancing youth mental health support across our state

There will be an open Q&A at the end of the forum and live interpretation in Spanish.

Families can register for the forum online.
