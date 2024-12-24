Children's Hospital Colorado signs agreement with TriWest ensuring TRICARE remains in network

COLORADO SPRINGS — Children's Hospital Colorado says it has signed an agreement with TriWest, the provider of TRICARE, to keep Children's Hospital Colorado in the network for patients with TRICARE.

The agreement is effective January 1, 2025, ensuring patients whose coverage for certain services at Children's Hospital Colorado do not lapse.

Coverage was up in the air after it was announced earlier in December that TRICARE would soon be out of network for Children's Hospital Colorado. Many military families shared stories of how you and your loved ones would be impacted by this change.

Your Voice Your Community Military families concerned about insurance cuts at Children's Hospital Maggie Bryan

Children's Hospital has been in talks with TriWest for over a year working to come to an agreement that had stalled.

While this new agreement means families won't have to worry about coverage lapsing, Children's Hospital Colorado said, "We will continue to work with TriWest on long-term changes to the contract... While we are pleased with this progress, TRICARE reimbursement for children’s hospitals remains well below the cost of providing care," alluding to contract agreement talks will continue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

___





‘You have a purpose,’ Child cancer survivor is giving back to Children's Hospital Colorado A high school student in Colorado Springs who survived a brain tumor is now helping other children who are going through cancer treatment. Surviving brain cancer now coaching others, one local highschooler's journey

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.