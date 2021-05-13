Children's Hospital Colorado registering children 12-15 to get vaccinated

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some children are now able to get vaccinated in Colorado since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously voted to recommend the Pfizer for children ages 12-15. The Federal Drug Administration approved the use of this vaccine for children 12-15 after data indicated the Pfizer vaccine is 100 percent effective for this age group.

Once the FDA authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 12-15, Children's Hospital Colorado began registration for parents to start signing their children up to get vaccinated.

And while its readily available, some parents might still be hesitant to vaccinate their children in this age group. I spoke with a local doctor at Children’s Hospital Colorado who offered insight on the Pfizer vaccine’s use on children. She said getting vaccinated will help kids in this age group who have been directly impacted by this pandemic.

“You know, while we have discussed those kids in general may not have as high as a risk from getting covid, we certainly have seen hospitalizations from covid-19 and complications in kids and have actually seen some deaths in kids, so protecting their health is really important,” said Dr. Sara Saporta-Keating, specialist in infectious disease and pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Dr. Saporta-Keating said the pandemic has caused children in this age group to adjust to virtual learning and a life that’s everchanging. She believes getting your children vaccinated will help normalize your children’s lifestyles.

“Which is a huge benefit I think to the middle schoolers, I know there’s been a lot of back and forth, and a lot of quarantines and a lot of school closures and it’s been affecting kids a lot. So, the more kids we have in that age group vaccinated, the less likely it is that they’ll have to do that back and forth and bouncing between virtual and school.”

Once the CDC’s recommendations are finalized, those registered in the Children’s Hospital’s system will be able to get vaccinated. To register your children to get vaccinated, you can visit here.

