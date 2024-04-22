Watch Now
Child who was inside car stolen from Aurora gas station found safe; Amber Alert deactivated

The 6-year-old girl and the stolen car were found in Weld County, about 75 miles from the Aurora intersection where the car was stolen Sunday night.
Aurora police investigate after a car was stolen from a gas station with a 6-year-old girl inside late Sunday, April 21, 2024.
Posted at 6:58 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 08:58:37-04

AURORA, Colo. — The child who was inside a car when it was stolen from a gas station in Aurora has been found safe, police said.

An Amber Alert that was issued late Sunday has been deactivated. Police said the suspect was taken into custody.

The stolen car and the 6-year-old girl were found in Weld County, according to police, about 75 miles away from the intersection of Iliff and Havana where the car was stolen around 9 p.m. Sunday.

That car had been left running when it parked in front of the gas station store, police told Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio.

