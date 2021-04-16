Watch
Child killed in crash on Highway 24

Posted at 8:31 AM, Apr 16, 2021
PEYTON — On Thursday, an 8-year-old child was killed after the car it was traveling in crashed into a bridge on U.S. Highway 24 near Peyton.

A spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol tells News5 that this happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.

They say the car was traveling in the eastbound lane when it lost control and crashed into a bridge.

They also confirm that the road conditions were icy and snow-covered at the time.

The driver was a man, he was hurt but is expected to be ok.

