Child dies in Aurora apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. — One child has died in an overnight apartment fire in Aurora on East Evans Avenue.

Calls first started coming in about the fire at the three-story multifamily apartment building, the Bella Terra at City Center Apartment Homes, around 1:30 a.m., according to Aurora Fire Rescue

Multiple people had to be rescued. Medics evaluated nine patients, and three had to be taken to hospitals.

The fire was under control by about 2:30 a.m.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Aurora Fire Rescue confirmed one child who was rescued and taken to the hospital had died. No further details on the death were immediately available.

Details on the severity of the injuries of the other two hospitalized patients have not been released. Six other patients refused care at the scene.

Crews on scene of a 2nd Alarm fire in a 3 story multifamily apartment building in the 15300 block of E. Evans Ave. pic.twitter.com/Ax1PP1uVfR — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) January 24, 2022

Aurora Fire Rescue said there was a “significant overhaul underway” and that stairwells on both sides of the apartment building had failed. In a later update, investigators confirmed there was heavy fire involvement in the stairwells that spanned over the three levels of the apartment, which caused some stair collapses.

By 4:23 a.m., Aurora Fire Rescue was releasing some crews from the scene as the investigation into the fire continues.

A total of 31 residents have been displaced because of the fire. Five disaster action team volunteers responded to the scene to provide immediate assistance like blankets and water, and the Red Cross is also responding to mental health and other health services. There's no word on when residents may be able to return.

Aurora Fire Rescue has the following fire tips for people who live in apartments and condos:



Know the safety features of your building like locations of safety features and exits.

Practice your exit. Make a backup plan.

Don’t prop stairway or corridor doors open.

Report fire protection features that do not work.

Remember to close doors when you exit.

Don’t tamper with life safety devices.

In the event of a fire, stay calm and follow the plan. Call 911 for help.

