Child dies following early March fire at Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that a child died following a fire earlier this month.

In a news release sent out on Tuesday, the department said the cause of the deadly fire was from unattended items on the stove.

The fire, which happened at the Berkshire Apartments on Dortmund Drive in north-central Colorado Springs, broke out on Saturday, March 9 around 6:55 a.m. The department said several callers were reporting heavy smoke inside the apartment hallway.

The first engine was on the scene by 6:59 a.m. During the attack of the fire, firefighters located a child inside the apartment. The child was quickly removed from the apartment and medical aid was administered before they were taken to the hospital.

The department says they have since learned the child died from their injuries. A cause of death has not been released at this time. According to CSFD, the Colorado Springs Police Department will be investigating the death of the child. At this time, it is unclear if any charges will be filed in the child's death.

The department says the apartment did have working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

