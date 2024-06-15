Child dies after being hit by a car pulling into a driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, June 13 at around 7:45 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department was called for a report of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at 2400 Lexington Village Lane.

Upon arriving on the scene, emergency personnel found a child dead in a driveway.

The initial investigation revealed that an SUV had hit a child playing outside while pulling into the driveway.

According to CSPD, the driver of the SUV was not related to the child.

After the accident, they remained on scene and have been cooperating with police.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

The CSPD Major Crash Team was called to assume responsibility for the investigation.

2400 Lexington Village Lane was closed for several hours as investigators were on scene.

___





'Not another one,' three people rescued from Arkansas River, one still missing The Otero County Sheriff's Office, La Junta Fire, and several other agencies are searching for a man who went missing in the Arkansas River on Wednesday morning. Rescue crews search for 19-year-old boy around Arkansas River

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.