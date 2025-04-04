Chief Warrant Officer receives Purple Heart at Fort Carson Thursday

FORT CARSON — The Purple Heart is awarded to those who have been injured in combat. It's a symbol of service and sacrifice.

Thursday, family and fellow soldiers at Fort Carson were on hand as Chief Warrant Officer Jared Grindstaff received his Purple Heart. Grindstaff was deployed on a mission in Afghanistan when he was injured.

Grindstaff says while the memories are hard to speak about in public, he is grateful to his wife and their family who keep him grounded and help him stay strong.

"My kids are my why, they are my reason, so, I start talking about my kids and... this award... and them being able to be here for this award... that's the emotions that... I get, just... an overwhelming sense of... honor and gratitude," said Grindstaff.

Grindstaff's older brothers also served in the military. He was motivated to join because he looked up to them and fell in love with being a part of the Army.

___





Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation Multiple people experiencing homelessness talked on camera as the City of Colorado Springs executed a cleanup operation on Wednesday. The operation continues Thursday. Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.