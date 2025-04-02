Cheyenne Road bridge will be closed for maintenance starting Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is closing the Cheyenne Road Bridge starting Thursday, April 3, through Friday, April 11.

The bridge is approximately 200 feet west of Cresta Road, and work on the Cresta Road Bridge will be finished by Wednesday, April 2.

City of Colorado Springs

According to the city, work will include waterproofing the bridge, replacing pavement, and "repairing some other items."

The goal is to extend the life of the bridges and limit future repairs.

If possible, drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. If it's not possible, drivers should expect longer drive times over the bridge.





'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown An officer involved shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs resulted in the death of the suspect and an ongoing investigation. Traffic was blocked off Monday afternoon into the evening on Pikes Peak Ave. between Nevada Ave. and Weber St. 'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.