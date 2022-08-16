Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s 21-and-up live music summer event series returns

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's 21-and-up summer event series, Tails & Tunes returns this August!
The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 and guests will be able to feed a giraffe, have a drink and listen to live music.
Tickets are available on the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's website.
Each admission ticket includes two drinks and guests can purchase small plates from a special Tails & Tunes menu.
75¢ from every ticket goes to CMZoo’s Quarters for Conservation program, which raises money for worldwide frontline conservation efforts.
August’s Tails & Tunes musical lineup:
- Daniel Ondaro
- Manitou Strings
- Red Moon Rounder
- Ryan Flores
- Seth Brown
- George Whitesell
The last Tails & Tunes for the summer takes place on Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.