Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s 21-and-up live music summer event series returns

Posted at 12:25 PM, Aug 16, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's 21-and-up summer event series, Tails & Tunes returns this August!

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 and guests will be able to feed a giraffe, have a drink and listen to live music.

Tickets are available on the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's website.

Each admission ticket includes two drinks and guests can purchase small plates from a special Tails & Tunes menu.

75¢ from every ticket goes to CMZoo’s Quarters for Conservation program, which raises money for worldwide frontline conservation efforts.

August’s Tails & Tunes musical lineup:

  • Daniel Ondaro
  • Manitou Strings
  • Red Moon Rounder
  • Ryan Flores
  • Seth Brown
  • George Whitesell

The last Tails & Tunes for the summer takes place on Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
