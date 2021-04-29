Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes two new residents

COLORADO SPRINGS — Springs has sprung at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo with the arrival of two new babies.

The zoo recently welcomed a ring-tailed lemur baby on April 26 and a Red River hoglet on April 24.

Red River hog, Zena, and ring-tailed lemur, Rogue, are both first-time mothers and seem to be bonding well with their babies, the zoo said.

The baby lemur's sex has not been identified and likely won't be for several months. The zoo said that although lemur fathers don’t typically play an active role in raising their young, 3-year-old dad, Hercules, is curious about his baby. He has approached Rogue and the baby, and mom lets him sniff the baby while she keeps it safe in her arms.

This is the first lemur born at CMZoo in 15 years. Guests may catch glimpses of the baby on Lemur Island, located in the center of the indoor hippo pool, right away, the zoo said.

“We knew Rogue was expecting, and we are excited to welcome our first Water’s Edge baby to the world,” said Philip Waugh, lead Water’s Edge: Africa keeper. “When we came to work Monday morning, we could see Rogue carrying this tiny little baby around so delicately and being really attentive. It’s been exciting watching the baby, but it’s been even more special watching Rogue embrace this role so naturally. It’s amazing how she just knows what to do.”

Seven-year-old Zena’s keepers say she’s adapting to motherhood well, too. Her baby’s sex has not been identified either and likely won’t be for another few weeks, the zoo said.

“This is the cutest baby you’ve ever seen in your life,” said Brooke Powell, African Rift Valley keeper and Zena’s primary trainer. “It’s about the size of Zena’s snout, and it’s a beautiful orange-red color with white stripes and spots on its body. It’s so small, but it can move! It’s been super active, running and bouncing around. We love it.”

Thirteen-year-old Huey is the father of the new hoglet and the zoo said he has been a great father in the past. Red River hog fathers, unlike many species, are active in raising their young, according to the zoo. For now, keepers are giving mom and baby time to bond alone and will plan to introduce Huey later.

The zoo said guests won’t see the young Red River hog for at least a few weeks. They will start to venture out when Colorado’s weather is a little more predictable.