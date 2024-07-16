Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to host adult-only summer series starting in late July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is set to begin hosting an adult-only (21+) summer event series starting on Jul. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The "Tails, Tunes, and Tastes" series will allow guests to view animal exhibits, grab a drink, eat fine cuisine, listen to live music, and enjoy viewing the sunset from 6714 feet up.
Executive Chef John Kuespert from the zoo's in-house catering team, Taste, will provide the guests with small plates with unique food options.
The small plates menu will include:
- Chicken and waffles
- Shrimp Rangoon
- Vegetarian pesto flatbread
- Beef sliders
- Vegan buffalo cauliflower
- Pork posole croquette
- Tuna poke
- Peach cobbler fritter
- Black forest tart
Each ticket purchased for the event will include access to unlimited small plates so guests can make sure they have an abundance of food the whole night. Also included with the ticket are two drinks, and access to a cash bar.
Guests will be able to enjoy live music from six different local acts and can visit most exhibit areas to check out animal friends from near and far.
Capacity for the event will be limited so those who attend will have the opportunity to experience the zoo in a more personal manner.
All tickets purchased will also see 75 cents of their value donated to CMZoo's Quarters for Conservation program which has helped raise more than $5 million for frontline conservation efforts around the world since 2008.
Tails, Tunes, and Tastes will occur on these dates:
- July 25 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- August 29 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- September 26 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Live performances will be made by:
- Ava Grace
- Chad Traxler
- George Whitesell
- Grapefruit Moon
- John Spengler and Frenemies
- Shandra Moore
Tickets are available to be purchased on the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo website.
