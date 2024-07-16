Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to host adult-only summer series starting in late July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is set to begin hosting an adult-only (21+) summer event series starting on Jul. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The "Tails, Tunes, and Tastes" series will allow guests to view animal exhibits, grab a drink, eat fine cuisine, listen to live music, and enjoy viewing the sunset from 6714 feet up.

Executive Chef John Kuespert from the zoo's in-house catering team, Taste, will provide the guests with small plates with unique food options.

The small plates menu will include:



Chicken and waffles

Shrimp Rangoon

Vegetarian pesto flatbread

Beef sliders

Vegan buffalo cauliflower

Pork posole croquette

Tuna poke

Peach cobbler fritter

Black forest tart

Each ticket purchased for the event will include access to unlimited small plates so guests can make sure they have an abundance of food the whole night. Also included with the ticket are two drinks, and access to a cash bar.

Guests will be able to enjoy live music from six different local acts and can visit most exhibit areas to check out animal friends from near and far.

Capacity for the event will be limited so those who attend will have the opportunity to experience the zoo in a more personal manner.

All tickets purchased will also see 75 cents of their value donated to CMZoo's Quarters for Conservation program which has helped raise more than $5 million for frontline conservation efforts around the world since 2008.

Tails, Tunes, and Tastes will occur on these dates:



July 25 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

August 29 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

September 26 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Live performances will be made by:

Ava Grace

Chad Traxler

George Whitesell

Grapefruit Moon

John Spengler and Frenemies

Shandra Moore

Tickets are available to be purchased on the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo website.

___





Trump says he was shot in ear at Pennsylvania rally; shooter killed Law enforcement is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt. Rally attendee killed, suspected shooter dead after Trump campaign rally violence, AP reports

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.