Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Red River Hogs welcome surprise hoglet

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In the early hours of Thursday, Aug 29, zoo keepers at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo were surprised by the arrival of a brand-new baby Red River hog.

Although Finn, an 8-year-old Red River hog, and Gus had previously been seen breeding, zoo keepers weren't certain that a baby was on the way.

“It may seem strange to some, but Red River hog babies are some of the cutest in the whole animal kingdom with their striped markings, tiny statures, and energetic behaviors,” says senior keeper Amy Tuchman. “Little one and mom seem to be doing great. We’re seeing a lot of nursing, napping, and activity from the baby. It likes to climb over Finn’s face, and we’ve seen it jumping and running when it gets little bursts of energy. Finn is really sweet and patient with it.”

So far the little hoglet is a little smaller than the Finn's snout with a watermelon pattern signature to the Red River hog species. In addition to the hoglet's bright orange coat, the baby also has brown and white stripes that run the length of its body. Its coat is also marked with little brown and white spots all over.

These stripes and spots usually fade when the hoglet reaches six months, but serve as important camouflage until then.

Finn's keepers say that she has embraced the hoglet and is showing all of the key behaviors that they want to see from a first-time mom. The baby is being nursed regularly. Finn nuzzles and cleans the hoglet, who is known to get "zoomies" in the comfort of their indoor den.

Since Finna and the hoglet are bonding well, the animal care staff has decided not to handle the baby unless there is a medical need.

The baby's sex has yet to be discovered and likely won't for another few weeks. Following the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo tradition, the baby won't be named for at least 30 days.

Gus, the hog father, will eventually join the rest of the family after Finn and the baby bond a bit more.

___





First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo A non-profit group called Southern Colorado Science Center is working with the Artisans of Florence to create the first permanent Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America in Pueblo. We got a first look. First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.