Cheyenne Mountain Zoo raises 5 million dollars towards conservation globally with your help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrated a milestone achievement Tuesday, having raised $5 million through the zoo's Quarters for Conservation Program.

Since 2008, the Quarters for Conservation Program has been the zoo's largest fundraiser for worldwide field conservation. 75 cents from each visitor admission goes towards preserving wildlife efforts.

"I have more hope now for the natural world than I've ever had before. My encouragement to all of you who care about wildlife is to get involved. And it can be as simple as coming to the zoo where your visits have helped us raise $5 million through quarters," said Bob Chastain, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo President & CEO.

Chastain was joined by Mayor Yemi Mobolade for the announcement Tuesday morning. Chastain says the fundraising efforts have helped reinforce his belief in aiding wildlife and hopes to continue that mission in the Quarters for Conservation Program.

"This is an achievement that underscores our community's commitment to conservation and wildlife preservation. The grounds on which we stand are where memories flourish, where nature captivates," said Mayor Mobolade at the celebration.

The funds raised go to help the zoo's current conservation species, including giraffes, orangutans, African elephants, and rhinos.

To learn more about the zoo's conservation efforts click here.

