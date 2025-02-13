Cheyenne Mountain Zoo nominated for Best Zoo in the U.S. by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ), located in southern Colorado Springs, has been nominated for Best Zoo in the U.S. by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for the ninth consecutive year.

According to CMZ, this is a "friendly competition among zoos nationwide" and "an excellent way to show your support."

CMZ is encouraging people to vote for them in the competition by highlighting what the zoo has done. The zoo has been nominated multiple times and is no stranger to being within the top 10 zoos across America.

Some of these achievements include;



Being one of the only nonprofit zoos accredited by the Association of Zoo and Aquariums that isn't supported by taxes.

Having 800,000 people visit the zoo every year.

Being one of the few zoos where guests can see an Alaskan moose (his name is Atka).

Raising 5 million dollars for conservation efforts, in 2024 alone.

If you'd like to vote for CMZ, visit the voting website. Voting ends at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 10.





