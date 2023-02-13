Cheyenne Mountain Zoo nominated for Best Zoo in North America

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is once again nominated for Best Zoo in North America by USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Last year the zoo was voted the third-best AZA-accredited zoo in North America.

The zoo's Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is also nominated for Best Exhibit in North America. Last year, the home of Atka, the Alaska moose and Digger and Emmett, our grizzlies, was voted #2 Best Zoo Exhibit.

Voting is open once a day, every day until 10 a.m. on March 6.

You can vote using this link.

