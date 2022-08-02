Cheyenne Mountain Zoo names its new dime-sized Wyoming toadlets

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has named its new toadlets from Wyoming.

A fan suggestion from Instagram turned out to be a hit around the office at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

The zoo decided to go with naming the toadlets Michael, Dwight, Jim, Pam, Oscar, Kevin, Angela, Phylis, Stanley and Kelly.

The toadlets are doing well and while some are growing more than others, most are dime-sized.

The zoo's conservation keepers are taking notes on each toadlet to provide updates over the next year as they grow in the conservation center before being released into the wild to help restore endangered species in Wyoming.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.