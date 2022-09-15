Cheyenne Mountain Zoo makes an exciting announcement

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shared some exciting news today with the announcement of another pregnancy for their giraffes Bailey and Khalid!

The calf is the second for mom Bailey and could be born as early as next week. Bailey's last giraffe gestation lasted one day shy of 15 months. A healthy giraffe's gestation can last 14-16 months so it's possible for this baby to be born on October 19th or even as late as November.

Giraffe lovers worldwide can watch on Monday, September 19th, for their 24-hour per day baby watch which will live stream from Bailey's overnight stall online.

Bailey will start spending the night in a nursery where it’s safer and calmer for her to go into labor. The Zoo will continue to provide updates on its social media channels.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo recently launched the International Center for the Care and Conservation of Giraffe, establishing a first-of-its-kind giraffe training, knowledge-sharing and giraffe emergency response program. It serves as a resource to benefit all giraffes in human care.

_____

