Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is getting ready to name their giraffe calf, and they want your vote.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is getting ready to name their one-month-old giraffe calf. The zoo's momma calf, Bailey, gave birth to the calf on October 19th. Following the zoo's tradition, the calf must wait at least 30 days before being named.

Names to choose from include Gizmo, Wednesday, and DD.

The reasoning behind each name, according to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo:

Gizmo: The name is a nod to the appearance of the calf immediately after birth. Keepers saw a resemblance to Gizmo, one of the characters in the 1984 movie Gremlin.

Wednesday: This name refers to the calf being born around Halloween and on a Wednesday. It pays homage to Wednesday, one of the characters from The Addams Family, a tradition favorite around Halloween.

DD: This name is short for "Darling Daughter". Bailey's first calf was named "BB", which is short for "Bailey's Baby".

You can click here to go to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's website to vote.

Voting ends Sunday at midnight.

