Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosting adults only Electric Moon Light spectacular this Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — This Thursday a one-night-only event will be taking place at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

The zoo is hosting its annual Electric Moonlight event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, December 8th. This 21 and older adults-only event incorporates everything you know and love about the zoo's Electric Safari night. Plus the addition of live music, food, and drinks (while supplies last).

All the proceeds of this event will go directly back to animal care, food, and the overall operating costs of the zoo.

Each Electric Moonlight ticket grants you access to most animal areas in the zoo, live music from various musicians around the zoo, and all access to food and drinks, plus a souvenir spork and cup to sample all of the food and drinks.

Tickets for the event are $69.75 per person and can be purchased here. The zoo recommends that you purchase tickets early as this event usually sells out by the day of the event.

Musicians performing that night are, Ryan Flores, FlashBlack, George Whitesell, Jacob Christopher and A Carpenter’s Daughter.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.