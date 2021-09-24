Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announces name for new baby wallaby

COLORADO SPRINGS — There's a new member of the wallaby clan at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and the zoo has finally revealed his name, which is Tim Tam.

The zoo wanted to pay homage to his native Australia, and Tim Tam is the name of a popular cookie in Australia.

Tim Tam likes to sleep with his head hanging out of his mom's pouch. The zoo says it's a little unusual for a wallaby joey, but it's also another thing that makes him special.

Zoo staff say he is becoming more confident about getting out of the pouch, and they expect him to be fully out of the pouch when he reaches seven months old or when he can no longer fit in his mother Gidgee's pouch.

Visitors can see Tim Tam with his mom and siblings in the Australian Walkabout section at the zoo.

