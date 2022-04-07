Cheyenne Mountain State Park adds new sleeping cabins

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain State Park has opened two new cabins to reserve just in time for camping season.

The cabins can sleep up to 6 adults and feature modern amenities. The cabins feature small kitchens, bathrooms, patios with fire pits and gas grills, and spectacular views of Cheyenne Mountain The cabins also are ADA accessible, meaning anyone with disabilities can use the cabin.

"Anybody that can't afford an RV, or doesn't want to invest in an RV or a trailer or anything like that, now has an option to camp at Cheyenne Mountain State Park without having to sleep in a tent," said park manager Jason Hagan.

According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, the two cabins are located in the Meadow Campground.

The cabins will cost campers $120 per night with a two-night minimum stay. Campers must make reservations online.

_____

