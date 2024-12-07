Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station will be conducting prescribed burns starting Sunday

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE — The Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Base station will be conducting prescribed burns from Sunday, December 8 through Friday, December 13.

The burns will begin at 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. each day.

Residents of the area could see some light smoke from the area, and should not call 911 or contact the fire department.

CMSFS officials say that the burns are in a controlled environment with several safety protocols in place.

The purpose of the burns is to "reduce overall vegetative fuel load within native areas and improve overall forest health and resiliency."

If you'd like more information, or if you have concerns, contact the Space Base Delta 1 Public Affairs Office at (719)556-5185.





