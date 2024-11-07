Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station to conduct prescribed burns November 8-9

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE — On November 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station Fire Department will be conducting prescribed pile burns.
No piles will be burned after 2 p.m., but flames and smoke may still be visible for 24-48 hours after ignition.
The purpose of these burns is to reduce natural fire fuels and improve overall forest health.
watch: Why do we do prescribed burns?
Light smoke may be visible during this time. Please do not be alarmed or call 911.
The burns will take place in a controlled environment.
For further information about this burning, please contact the Space Base Delta 1 Public Affairs Office at 719-556-5186 or SBD1.PA@spaceforce.mil.
___
Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County
As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.