Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station to conduct prescribed burns November 8-9

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE — On November 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station Fire Department will be conducting prescribed pile burns.

No piles will be burned after 2 p.m., but flames and smoke may still be visible for 24-48 hours after ignition.

The purpose of these burns is to reduce natural fire fuels and improve overall forest health.

watch: Why do we do prescribed burns?

Why do we do prescribed burns?

Light smoke may be visible during this time. Please do not be alarmed or call 911.

The burns will take place in a controlled environment.

For further information about this burning, please contact the Space Base Delta 1 Public Affairs Office at 719-556-5186 or SBD1.PA@spaceforce.mil.

___





Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes. Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.