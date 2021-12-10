Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will no longer require masks

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 announced changes to their COVID-19 protocol, which includes no longer requiring masks indoors.

In a letter to parents, the district said the changes will go into effect on December 18.

In addition to longer requiring masks, the district said officials will no longer require mandatory, automatic quarantines for COVID-19 in local schools. The district went on to say that isolation will continue to be required for anyone who tests positive with COVID-19 or if they come into contact with someone who shows symptoms and tests positive with COVID-19.

The district said the mask mandate was put in place to keep students out of quarantine and to therefore continue in-person learning.

The district also said they will continue cleaning procedures and will encourage sick students and staff to stay at home.

This is the third major school district in Colorado Springs to announce the discontinuation of wearing masks indoors. Earlier in the week, Colorado Springs School District 11 and Academy School District 20 made similar announcements.

