Cherry Creek Arts Festival will include 255 artists

Cherry Creek Arts Festival is a world-class and award-winning celebration of visual, culinary and performing arts. This year’s festival – held in Cherry Creek North July 1-3 – will include 255 national and international renowned and emerging artists, offering an interactive art experience for everyone. The weekend includes 20 performing artists, Creation Station with children’s activities and food. CCAF relies on the support of a number of partners, some of whom have supported the event for more than 20 years, who activate the site with innovative experiences.

Denver7 is a proud partner of Cherry Creek Arts Festival.

This year’s festival features a variety of highlights, including:

An opportunity to meet and engage with 255 national and international artists, to learn about their background and process and purchase an original work of art.

A student art buying showcase on Sunday, July 2, at 1:30 p.m., which provides students from 22 Colorado schools the opportunity to purchase artwork to permanently display in their schools.



The CCAF Art Auction benefiting arts education, featuring donated art from over 90 juried artists exhibiting in the show; auction launches online June 26, continues onsite July 1, 2, and 3 at the Art Auction Festival Lounge, and ends the evening of July 3.



CherryArts Concert for Arts Education Sunday, July 2, featuring Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe!



Family-friendly activities at Creation Station, including the Imagination Mural and creative art-making activities designed to engage and inspire children.



A selection of unique and tasty culinary delights from restaurants and food trucks, including boutique food trucks and interactive drink activations throughout the site.



The Cherry Creek Arts Festival takes place in Cherry Creek North, on 2nd Avenue from Clayton to Adams and between 2nd and 3rd Avenues from Detroit to Adams.

The Festival is open Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Monday, July 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. An accessibility hour will be held on Saturday, July 1 from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is produced by CherryArts, a year-round nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide access to art experiences and support arts education in Colorado.

To learn more about the Cherry Creek Arts Festival and CherryArts, visit www.CherryArts.org.

