Chelton Road closed south of Fountain Blvd. due to a structure fire on the south side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Crews are on the scene of a structure fire on the south side of Colorado Springs. When we arrived just before 5:00 a.m. we saw 16 different emergency vehicles.

It's a very large active scene and Chelton is completely closed near Darkwood, just south of Fountain.

You can see ladders are on two houses out here and lots of emergency crews with lights on.

CSFD tweeted these pics out just under an hour ago. You can see some flames and a lot of smoke coming from inside the house.

It's not clear what caused the fire just yet, but we will stay on the scene and continue talking with firefighters and will let you know as soon as we find out.

___





Former Colorado County Clerk Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison The former Mesa County Clerk was sentenced to nine years in prison for her role in tampering with election systems. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.