Checking in with local flower shops on Valentine's Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for flower shops across the nation. News5 checked in with Colorado Springs staple Platte Floral Friday morning.

They told us they typically handle about 300 deliveries and 300 to 400 walk in customers on Valentine's Day.

"It is like our Super Bowl," said Emily Winters, Design Manager Platte Floral. "We prepare for it all year, it's the biggest day... Mother's Day is a close second, but... I think Valentine's Day is definitely the busiest."

The most popular flower for Valentine's Day, according to the shop's manager, is roses, and lilies are a close second.

The manager says while competition from online and grocery stores is always an issue, Platte Floral has been open in Colorado Springs since 1921.

