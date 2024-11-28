Cheaper gas prices in Colorado compared to last holiday season

COLORADO — Coloradans hitting the road this holiday season will see slightly cheaper gas prices compared to the same time last year.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Colorado on Wednesday was $2.96 per gallon, which is 3% cheaper than last year's average of $3.06. The national average gas price right now is $3.07, according to AAA. That's a 5.5% decrease from last year's national average of $3.25 per gallon.

GasBuddy shows the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Colorado Springs is $2.54. That price can be found at Costco on North Nevada Avenue, Exxon on West Garden of the Gods Road, and Sam's Club on East Woodmen Road.

Gas prices in Pueblo are slightly more expensive than in Colorado Springs. Sam's Club on Eagleridge Boulevard has the lowest price at $2.69.

AAA says the highest recorded average gas price in Colorado was $4.92 in June 2022.

