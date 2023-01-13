Charges pending following high school student fleeing law enforcement after reports of a gun at school

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One local high school student is potentially facing charges after fleeing law enforcement on Friday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Mitchell High School Friday, January 13th. After Mitchell High School staff received reports from a concerned citizen about four students passing around what they thought was a handgun off campus during the lunch period.

Mitchell HS staff and School Resource Officer (SRO) Daigneault were able to identify the four male students by a photo taken by the concerned citizen.

High School Staff and SRO Daigneault began removing each identified student from class when one of them fled school security and campus. Officers responding to the scene saw the student jumping a fence and entering apartment complexes on the corner of Galley Road and North Murray Blvd.

Officers were able to locate the juvenile male and detain him in one of the complexes. After investigation, it was determined that the handgun was in fact a black bb gun with a red tip.

Officers found the BB gun at the fence line of the apartments where the student had fled.

An investigation is ongoing and charges are pending for the student at this time.

This is a developing story and News5 will update this article as more information is learned.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.