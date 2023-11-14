Charges filed against two more El Paso County men for Jan 6 riots

COLORADO — Two more men from Colorado are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions on Jan 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol after the Federal Bureau of Investigation followed up on tips about their role in the riots after the “Stop the Steal” rally attended by former President Donald Trump hours earlier.

Eric Zeis, 37, from Monument, and Justin Schulze, 31, from Colorado Springs are charged with:



felony obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

misdemeanor disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a Capital building

misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Federal Bureau of Investigation handout Eric Zeis of Monument and Justin Schulze of Colorado Springs face felony and misdemeanor charges for their actions at the US Capitol building.

The two men who are longtime friends, according to the FBI, were arrested on Monday in Colorado.

According to investigators, Zeis and Schulze traveled to D.C. in Zeis's van with several other people to attend former President Trump's speech on Jan. 6, 2021.

Information from Capitol Police closed circuit TV and open-source media was reviewed to show Zeis and Schulze outside the U.S. Capitol and inside the building after it was breached.

The criminal complaint states both men worked with others to force Capitol Police to retreat to the East Rotunda doors. The group then pushed against officers guarding the doors to get inside.

The officers made several commands for the crowd to stop and used pepper spray to try and dissuade rioters. Officers were met with members of the mob chanting "Stop the Steal!" and "Our house" while they banged on glass windows.

At approximately 2:25 p.m., the Rotunda doors were successfully breached by the rioters. According to surveillance camera footage from inside the Capitol building, Zeis can be seen entering at approximately 2:26 p.m. Zeis was quickly pinned against a closed door with visible damage to the window.

Zeis was eventually able to force his way inside with Schulze following close behind.

Most of the pair's movements were able to be tracked using CCTV footage from inside the building.

After gaining entrance, Zeis and Schulze joined another large group of insurrectionists who were confronting officers guarding the U.S. House of Representatives chambers.

While outside of the chambers, rioters chanted "BREAK IT DOWN!" in reference to the doors separating the mob from the chambers.

Both men then retraced their steps throughout the Capitol but before exiting, stopped in the Rotunda, where Zeis is alleged to have joined a group that “collectively pushed officers.” The two men left the Capitol shortly after 3 p.m.

You can read the Statement of Facts from the Magistrate who handled the case.

In the nearly three years since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 peopled charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony, DOJ officials said in a news release Tuesday. The investigation remains ongoing.

Zeis and Schulze are among the nearly two dozen Coloradans who are either facing federal charges or who have been sentenced by the feds for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The other Coloradans involved in the events that day are:



