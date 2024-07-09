Changes to the Pikes Peak Library District: What You Need to Know

COLORADO SPRINGS — Changes are coming to the Pikes Peak Library District. News5 received an email from a viewer. She told us she was concerned that the Library was closing both branches.

We went looking for answers from the Library and the doors aren't closing yet.

The Libraries are both apart of a strategic plan process and it will be several months before the plan is finalized. There are still parts of the master plan that need to be finalized— which hasn't been done for over a decade.

Tammy Sayles, The Chief Public Service Officer and and Deputy Chief Liberian, says that despite public concern, the Library and it's services remain a priority to the Library and the community.

"I think it's just important to know, for the patrons in the community to understand, the library district does want to support the community. You know, we do provide services," she said.

The next Board of Trustees meeting will be on July 17th at 5 p.m. The decision of the closures wont be announced for months.

News5 will continue to follow up on this story.

