Changes could be coming to Captain Morgan's bike trail in North Cheyenne Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A popular biking trail in Colorado Springs could soon be maintained by the City Parks Department. The biking community has long pushed to have Captain Morgan's bike trail in North Cheyenne Canyon to be a sanctioned black diamond in the past.

For more than a decade, it's been a rouge trail, meaning that bikers have continued to ride up and down without any proper maintenance.

Members of the biking community initially made the push in 2018, but the City of Colorado Springs held off to focus on other locations. Now, the city says that they are ready to continue with the proposal.

"There's this need for more technical types trails, more difficult trails," said David Deitemeyer, a Senior Landscape Architect with Colorado Springs Parks. "This is an opportunity for us to explore creating that double black experience, so there's a lot more challenging aspect."

Deitemeyer hopes to sanction the trail sometime this year.

"We utilize the rocks on site and then incorporate some additional features to make it truly a challenging trail within our parks system," said Deitemeyer.

Captain Morgan's trail would become the first double black diamond biking trail in Colorado Springs.

____

