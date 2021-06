PUEBLO — The chiles will be roasting in a new location at this year's Chile and Frijoles Festival.

The famous chile roasters have always been located at the SRDA parking lot because of propane regulations. This year, however, festival organizers have picked a new spot for the roasters.

The new location will be the El Pueblo parking lot on Victoria in downtown Pueblo.

One roaster will also be located on C-Street in downtown Pueblo.

The Chile and Frijole Festival kicks off on Sept. 24.