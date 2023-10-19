Changes and Updates Coming to Pueblo County Elections

PUEBLO — The Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder's office says that they've made some changes and updates for the 2023 November Election.

"We are operating on transparency, we're following all of the laws, and we just want to run a good, fair election so your voices can be heard," said Clerk and Recorder Candace Rivera.

Rivera says that her office has doubled the amount

of ballot boxes in Pueblo from 4 to 8. Along with this, they have added two new ballot tabulating machines to make counting election results faster.

"We are looking forward to getting election results as fast as we can," said Rivera.

The office says they've upgraded their election website to make it more user-friendly and mobile-compatible. They've also added cameras in the office to monitor activity during election night and plan to livestream during the November 2024 election.

Both the Pueblo County Republican and Democratic parties believe the changes will be positive. The two parties had the opportunity to learn about the new changes during a tour of the Clerk and Recorder's new office space.

"The security is incredible," said Director of Communication for the Democratic Party of Pueblo County Breta Ross. "Everything is on camera. There's not one bit that's not, so this should allele the fears of anybody who's concerned".

"We do like the fact that adjudication is doubled," said Chair for the Republican Party of Pueblo County Michelle Gray.

"The more cameras you have on things, and the more access the public has, the more transparent things will be".

Election ballots were mailed out on Monday, October 16th.

