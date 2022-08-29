Watch Now
Challenger Middle School to stay open after social media threat

Academy District 20
Posted at 1:50 PM, Aug 29, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, August 29th, the principal of Challenger Middle School sent information about a social media threat that occurred this morning.

Students of Challenger Middle School reported threats they had seen on social media to staff.

Thanks to quick thinking and action by staff, Academy District 20 Security, and CSPD the threat was quickly remedied, and determined there was no significant threat.

"We are pleased to report due to the swift action of our students, staff, security, and CSPD, the situation has been remedied and there is no threat to our campus, students, and staff. It is business as usual at CMS," said Principal Debbie Holt in a statement.
_____

