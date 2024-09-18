Challenger Middle School hosts Annual Colonial Recruitment Fair Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Challenger Middle School challenged their students to take a trip back to the past during their Annual Colonial Recruitment Fair Tuesday.

Students were tasked with researching one of the original 13 colonies and recruiting their peers and parents to join their colony.

This project helps helps the students practice and achieve the following:



improve researching skills

identifying reliable sources

working on presentation skills

The students also made food from their colony with period accurate recipes which they had to adjust for baking at higher altitude.

They also learned what life was like for different groups of people during this time.

"I think history is incredibly important," said Melissa Loveall, an Eighth Grade Teacher at Challenger Middle School. "We learn from our mistakes and if we have the opportunity to look back at someone making that mistake so we can go ahead and improve, we absolutely should."

After reviewing all the colonies, the students and faculty in the class voted on which one they would like to join, and they voted for New Hampshire.

