"Certainly Overlooked..." - Antler's Park Downtown Gets New Dog Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs is celebrating some "pawsitive" news with the grand opening of a new dog park. The Antler's Dog Park is located in downtown Colorado Springs, behind the Antler's hotel. I got a sneak peak at the park, and even got to bring my dog, Daisy. A woman walking her dog in the area told me she was impressed with the park, and looks forward to using it. As far as Daisy, she seems to love it so far.

Some of the features include big trees for lots of shade, fresh flowing water stations, and artificial turf to help keep those paws clean. There's actually two parks in one- the larger park is for the big dogs, and the smaller park is for the little pups. The City of Colorado Springs tells me this was all funded through the TABOR 2-B money. The park took 4 years to complete.

David Deitemeyer, the Senior Program Administrator for the City of Colorado Springs tells me the public asked for this dog park, and the city listened. "We really looked to promote the accessibility of the space so that it is inclusive for all users and all abilities, for everyone who can come down here and bring their pets with them and utilize that space in a really safe functional manner."

The city is hosting a grand opening celebration on 5/16/24 at 4:00 p.m. Mayor Yemi Mobolade is planning on attending, and there will be prizes for people who bring their dog(s). As a reminder, dogs do need to be spayed or neutered to come in. Although the park is off-leash, the city asks you always remain in control of your pets and always pick up their waste, right away.

