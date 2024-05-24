Center lane of I-25 blocked by a vehicle near Garden of the Gods exit, expect delays

COLORADO SPRINGS — The center lane of I-25 is currently blocked by a car crash between the Garden of the Gods Road Exit and the Fillmore Street Exit Friday afternoon.

One of the two cars is currently stopped sideways across at least one lane of traffic.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), drivers should use caution and merge into opposite lanes.

It is unclear what led to the accident or if anyone was injured.

At this time there is no time frame for when the vehicle will be removed.

